Swiss National Bank Sells 99,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Emerson Electric worth $211,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.61 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

