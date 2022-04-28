Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $255,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

