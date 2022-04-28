Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $131,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $332.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.29 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

