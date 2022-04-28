Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 110,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.