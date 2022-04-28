SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36). 32,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 31,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.68 million and a PE ratio of 46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.94.

SysGroup Company Profile (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers cloud-based public, private, and hybrid hosting services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed IT security, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

