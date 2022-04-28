Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
