Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:TGB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,929. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

