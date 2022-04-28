TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 4.7% Higher

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $29.97. 3,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 903,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

