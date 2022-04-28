TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Cut by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

