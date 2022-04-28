TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and $311,126.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

