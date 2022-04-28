Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.08.

Teleflex stock traded down $31.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.69. 10,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

