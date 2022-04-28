Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 16,359 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,375,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 14,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $176.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,140. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

