Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 485,100 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

DNA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 683,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,583,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

