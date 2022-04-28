Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,469 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE UA traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 61,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,470. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

