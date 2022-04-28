Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,528 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 518,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $197,252,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.48. 17,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,614. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.54 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.83. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

