Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,015 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.42% of SLM worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,123,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SLM by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 107,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,757,000 after buying an additional 391,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 78,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,736. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. SLM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

