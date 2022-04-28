Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $19.40 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 124,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,683,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 847,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,181,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,485. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.03 and its 200-day moving average is $348.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

