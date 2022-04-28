Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,399,000 after acquiring an additional 618,709 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of D traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.18. 43,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

