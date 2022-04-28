Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.18 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Omnicell by 21.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,586. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

