Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.65 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Dropbox worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 46.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 417,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

