Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aravt Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $11,844,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

