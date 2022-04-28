Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $102.20. 24,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

