Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $575.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.12 and a 200-day moving average of $540.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

