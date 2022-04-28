Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 290,200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2,118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Incyte worth $22,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Incyte by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Incyte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

