Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 30,400 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 494.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.98. 5,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.17.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

