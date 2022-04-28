Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.14% of Teradata worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

