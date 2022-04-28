Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $201.11. 14,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

