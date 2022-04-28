Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $104.85. 31,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,813. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.