Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,708 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Qorvo worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

