Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 14,320 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

