Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $8.35 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 381,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.35% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $76,775,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $7,434,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 266,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 59,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,007. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

