Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 71.2% in April

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.

TCHBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Shares of TCHBF stock remained flat at $$348.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.40. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $348.00 and a 1 year high of $645.00.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.