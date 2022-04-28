TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 359,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 100,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 240,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

