Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,873. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 672.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TECK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

