Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.05.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.78 on Thursday, reaching C$49.58. 590,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,318. The firm has a market cap of C$26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.64. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

