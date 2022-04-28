Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$64.00 by Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) received a C$64.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.05.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.69. 1,191,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.64. The firm has a market cap of C$26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

