Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $24.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 87,203,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $178.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

