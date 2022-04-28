Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.52.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

