Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

Teleflex stock traded down $21.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.50. 989,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $280.69 and a 12 month high of $437.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

