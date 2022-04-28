Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.