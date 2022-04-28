Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.69 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 36,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenable by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.