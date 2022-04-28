Tenable’s (TENB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $56.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,367.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

