Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $102.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $73.72 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.