Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.
Shares of Tennant stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.65. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Tennant (Get Rating)
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennant (TNC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.