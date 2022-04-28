Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.65. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

