Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,562,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tennant by 563.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tennant by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tennant by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.