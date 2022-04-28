Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

