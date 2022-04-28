Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in April

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

