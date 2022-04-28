Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Tetra Tech worth $54,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $141.71 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

