Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.18. 248,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

