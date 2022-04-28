Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.39. 12,569,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

