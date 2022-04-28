Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $71.90. 50,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,917. Textron has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 257,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 182,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,547,000 after buying an additional 86,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,585,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,421,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

